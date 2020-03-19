Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Used cooking oils (UCOs) are oils and fats that have been already used for cooking or frying edible products in the food processing industry, restaurants, fast foods joints, and households. UCO obtained from waste water treatment plants is a nonhazardous material. It is estimated that currently around 90% of cooking oils and fat used are produced from vegetable oils.

The global used cooking oil market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The market is driven by increasing demand for used cooking oils in emerging nations such as India, Indonesia, and Argentina. Moreover, the health benefits associated with the consumption of used cooking oils supplement the market growth. Moreover, surge in the number of restaurants, fast food joints, and quick service restaurants supplement the market growth. However, high costs of printing equipment, and raw materials are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, detrimental health effects caused due to excessive consumption of used cooking oils are major factors hampering its adoption worldwide.

The global used cooking oil market is segmented based on application, end-user industry, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into biodiesel, animal feed, oleo-chemicals, and others. Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into food manufacturers, hoteliers, restaurants & caterers, households, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the intense competition in the market.

Key Market Players

Argent Energy

Baker Commodities

Biomotive Fuel Ltd.

Brocklesby Ltd.

Darling Ingredients

Devon Biofuels

Greenergy

Harvest Energy

Lywood Consulting

Nidera

Key Benefits