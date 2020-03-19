Isocyanates are organic compounds containing the N=C=O group. When two of these functional groups are attached to a compound, in such a case the group is known as a didiisocyanateThere are two types of isocyanate compounds; aromatic isocyanates and aliphatic isocyanates. Aromatic isocyanates involve direct attachment of an NCO group with aromatic rings. Aromatic isocyanates are mainly used in the production of polyurethane foam; which is formed by a reaction between aromatic isocyanates and polyols in the presence of a catalyst. Aromatic Isocyanates are generally used in the production of flexible or rigid foam, elastomers and protective coatings, among others. These compounds are highly reactive and toxic in nature. Owing to their toxic nature special care is taken in their handling and during their production.

aw materials used for the production of aromatic isocyanates are generally tolune, benezene and aniline, among others. Toluenediisocyanate (TDI) and Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) these two aromatic which are mostly used in construction industry applications for manufacturing rigid foam.

The demand for aromatic isocyanates stems from the increasing demand for polyurethane foam, especially in the construction industry. Second to that, the demand for adhesives and protective coatings, and their growing applications are expected to, in turn, drive the growth in demand for aromatic isocyanates over the forecast period. Both these factors are expected to propel the growth of aromatic isocyanates market. Prices of raw materials used in the production of aromatic isocyanates depend highly on crude oil prices. This leads to a relatively high margin of fluctuation in prices, which is a key restraint in the aromatic isocyanate market.

Various stringent regulations from government associations such as OSHA, REACH, among others, on the production of aromatic isocyanates, restrict the growth of this market. Increasing demand for bio based chemicals and the initiative taken by developed countries such as U.S., EU-5 countries, among others, which are expected to impact the demand for the aromatic isocyanates. Also, aromatic isocyanates are produced through a complex process which requires a controlled environment for the safety of personnel and process operation. Aromatic isocyanates are generally available in small quantities; if bulk production is made possible it will create a new opportunity for growth of the market.

Global Aromatic Isocyanates Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 99 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Aromatic Isocyanates industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Aromatic Isocyanates market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Wanhua Chemical

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura Corporation

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Toluenediisocyanate (TDI)

Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Naphthalene 1,5-Diisocyanate (NDI)

P-Phenylene Diisocyanate (PPDI)

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Polyurethane Foam

Elastomers

Adhesive and Sealant

Coating

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

