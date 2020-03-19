Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market will register a 39.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 1480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vertical Farming and Plant Factory business, shared in Chapter 3.

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

