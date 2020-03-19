Veterinary Drugs Market Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

This report on the veterinary drugs market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in pet ownership, rise in healthcare expenditure on companion animals, rise in meat consumptions along with high demand for good quality proteins are some of the drivers expected to drive the global veterinary drugs market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on product type, animal type, route of administration and regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global veterinary drugs market.

Global Veterinary Drug Market: Key Market Segments

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, parasiticides, and others. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference from veterinarians for treating the animals with various drug classes. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on animals, the global veterinary drugs market has been segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for disease treatment among companion animals and livestock animals. Increase in pet ownership, demand for infection free meat, and increase in awareness for treatment of the domesticated animals are driving the market share of animal segment. Different types of route of administration are used to feed the drug to animals. On basis of route of administration global veterinary drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and topical route of administration. Under the route of administration segment, oral administration of drugs in animals plays a major role followed by parenteral. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary drugs market on the basis of region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global veterinary drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include players in the global veterinary drugs market are Bayer AG., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC., Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Vetoquinol, Zoetis, Inc. and others.

The Global Veterinary Drugs Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Drugs Market, by Product

Anti-infective

Anti-inflammatory

Parasiticides

Others

Global Veterinary Drugs Market, by Animal

Companion

Livestock

