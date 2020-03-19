Diagnosis of viral infections can be carried out by testing the body fluids, the blood, or the specimen from the infected area of the body, which are examined with the help of an electron microscope. Viral infections such as measles and rubella are diagnosed on the basis of their symptoms. Some of the severe viral infections are diagnosed by examining the blood or the body fluids.

For the last decade, prevalence of infectious diseases has been rising at a high rate. Growing preference for the self-diagnosis of viral diseases and increase in the detection of new, infectious viruses are major factors expected to drive the market for virus testing diagnostic kits in the near future. However, complex regulatory scenario regarding the approval for diagnostic tests for viral infections and increasing health care costs are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global virus testing diagnostic kits market has been segmented based on test type, application, and end-user. Based on test type, the market has been divided into direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) tests, lateral flow tests (also known as immunochromatographic assays), reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-based tests, agglutination assays, flow-through assays, and solid-phase assays. The lateral flow tests segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to improved reimbursement policies about laboratory diagnostic techniques. The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction is performed in laboratories that can afford expensive equipment. Thus, the RT-PCR-based tests segment is expected to witness sluggish growth throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) tests segment is projected to register the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025. This is attributable to numerous key players offering the kits for DFA tests and their wide usage for respiratory and other common viral infections.

Based on application, the global viral testing diagnostic kits market has been segmented into influenza, hepatitis, HIV, measles, rubella, and others. The influenza segment accounted for the maximum revenue in 2016, due to rising prevalence of the disease across the globe, and increasing demand for more rapid diagnostic test kits for influenza. The segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The others segment comprises Zika virus, pneumonia, and anthrax. Emergence and detection of new viruses and rising adoption of diagnostic kits for viral infections by physicians are major factors estimated to boost the others segment between 2017 and 2025.

In terms of end-user, the global virus testing diagnostic kits market has been divided into laboratories, hospitals, home care settings, and academic institutes. The laboratories segment has been sub-divided into clinical/diagnostic laboratories and research laboratories. The research laboratories segment held the maximum market share in 2016, which is attributable to the funding by public and private players for research and development of novel virus diagnostic techniques and favorable reimbursement policies for the same. On the other hand, the home care settings segment is likely to expand at the maximum CAGR between 2017 and 2025, due to rising demand for self-diagnostic test kits for virus detection.

Geographically, the global virus diagnostic test kits market has been segregated into five major regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016, which is attributable to the introduction of diagnostic test kits by key market players in the region and rising adoption of self-diagnostic and cost-effective test kits by patients as well as physicians. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025, due to rising prevalence of viral diseases and government participation in the prevention and control of infectious diseases in China and India.

Prominent players operating in the global virus diagnostic test kits market are Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Alere Inc., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Nectar Lifesciences, Cortez Diagnostics, and Bundi International Diagnostics.

