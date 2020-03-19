Visual Signaling Devices market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices is a comprehensive range of signaling products designed for use in areas where the prevalence of harsh environmental conditions and where there is a risk of explosion due to the presence of flammable atmospheres. Signaling devices can be in the form of the audio or visual type depending on the signaling devices. The major products in this report include Strobe & Beacons, various type signal Lights, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers & Tone Generators and Visual & Audible Combination Units used in the Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and other industries.

Of the major players of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices, Patlite Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.30% of the Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 7.52%, 6.62%, 6.11%, including Federal Signal Corporation, Werma Signaltechnik GmbH, Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries). Production of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 25.15%. In the Europe, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 18.48%. The market in China Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 38.13%, In Japan, total Audible & Visual Signaling Devices accounted for 5.83%, and in other regions 12.41%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

According to study, there are mainly six types of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices, including Strobe and Beacons, Other Signal Lights, Bells and Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers and Tone Generators, Visual and Audible Combination Units, and the shares during are 6.52%, 6.15%, 4.06%, 3.87%, 3.63%, 3.49% respectively.

The global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025.

Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 118 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Audible & Visual Signaling Devices industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Patlite Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric

E2S Warning Signals

Tomar Electronics, Inc

Moflash Signalling Ltd

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Strobe and Beacons

Other Signal Lights

Bells and Horns

Fire Alarm/Call Points

Speakers and Tone Generators

Visual & Audible Combination Units

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

