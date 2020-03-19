Vulkollan Wheels Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019

Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: Desmodur® 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vulkollan Wheels industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Stellana AB,Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster,Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin etc.The Production revenue of Vulkollan Wheels is about 84807 K USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Vulkollan Wheels, with a sales market share nearly 31.23% in 2015.

The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales market share over 29.81%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important consumption market of Vulkollan Wheels, enjoying 18.50 % sales market share in 2015.

Vulkollan Wheels is used in Material Handling and Mechanical Engineering. Report data showed that 36.28 % of the Vulkollan Wheels market demand in Material Handling, 44.25% in Mechanical Engineering in 2015.

There are three kinds of Vulkollan Wheels, which are Traction Wheels,Forklift Wheels and Guiding Wheels. Guiding Wheels are wildly used in the Vulkollan Wheels, with a production market share nearly 32.52% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Vulkollan Wheels industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Vulkollan Wheels have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Traction Wheels

Forklift Wheels

Guiding Wheels

Others

Segmentation by application:

Materials handling

Mechanical engineering

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stellana AB

Rader Vogel

Wicke

TELLURE

RWM Casters

Acorn Industrial Products

CERVELLATI

Pleiger

Brauer

KUNDERT AG

Watts

UW-ELAST AB

DM Wheel Systems

Revvo Caster

Finn-Valve Oy

Vulkoprin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Vulkollan Wheels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vulkollan Wheels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vulkollan Wheels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vulkollan Wheels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vulkollan Wheels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vulkollan Wheels by Players

Chapter Four: Vulkollan Wheels by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Vulkollan Wheels Market Forecast

