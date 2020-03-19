Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.2% during the projected period 2015–2025

XploreMR study offers a 10-year forecast for the global WebRTC solution market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.2% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all the seven region which influence the current nature and future status of WebRTC solution market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the global WebRTC solution market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the WebRTC solution market.

Web real-time communication solution enables user to communicate in real-time. It supports browser to browser applications for voice calls, video calls and text sharing. Web real-time communication solution uses Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), HTML5 and JavaScript to embed communication technologies within the browser. It follows the principle of encryption of both data and signalling which enables secure communication between the sender and receiver.

The solution is easy to use and does not require any special specification and helps in reducing business cost, which in turn is increasing its popularity globally. In addition, it enhances user experience by facilitating un-interrupted voice and video communication.

In the next section, XploreMR covers the WebRTC solution market performance in terms of the overall market revenue split, since this is detrimental to growth of the WebRTC solution market. This section additionally includes xploreMR analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, economic and demand side, which are influencing the WebRTC solution market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the WebRTC solution market report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, WebRTC solution market is an aggregation of type (includes solution and service (consulting service, implementation service, integration service and maintenance service)), deployment model (includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud), application (includes social networking, gaming, voice calling, video conferencing and other), and vertical (includes BFSI, public sector, manufacturing sector, transportation & logistics sector, healthcare sector, media & entertainment sector, IT & telecom sector, retail sector and energy & utility sector). All these segments and sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights the adoption of the WebRTC solution, by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the WebRTC solution market ecosystem. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the WebRTC solution market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All the above sections, by type, by service type, by deployment model, by application, by vertical or by region, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the WebRTC solution market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the WebRTC solution market size, we have considered revenue generated from the deployment of WebRTC solutions and adoption of WebRTC services. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the WebRTC solution market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various WebRTC solution segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the WebRTC solution market.

As previously highlighted, the WebRTC solution market is split into a number of segments and sub segments. All the WebRTC solution market segments and sub segments in terms of type, service type, deployment model, application, vertical and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the WebRTC solution market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key WebRTC solution market segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the WebRTC solution market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of WebRTC solution across regions, Market Insights developed the WebRTC solution market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, WebRTC solution market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the WebRTC solution product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are WebRTC solution providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the WebRTC solution market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the WebRTC solution market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the WebRTC solution space. Key competitors covered in the report are Avaya Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson AB, TokBox Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, AT&T Inc., Plivo Inc. and Twilio, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market Type Solution Service Consulting service Implementation service Integration service Maintenance service Deployment Model Public cloud Private cloud Hybrid cloud Application Social networking Gaming Voice calling Video conferencing Other Vertical BFSI Public sector Manufacturing sector Transportation & logistics sector Healthcare sector Media & entertainment sector IT & telecom sector Retail sector Energy & utility sector



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Avaya Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson AB

TokBox Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

