Wheat Flour Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is destined for human consumption; thus, its contribution to energy intake is significant. The processing of whole wheat to wheat flour is generally concentrated in a few large mills.

The wheat flours can be fortified with several micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin A and zinc. The resulting flour issued to make bread, biscuits, pasta, and other products. The wheat supply – demand market is often disturbed by severe droughts in key wheat producing countries like china which often leads to price hikes

The global Wheat Flour market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Cargill

ADM

General Mills

King Arthur Flour

Gold Medal

Conagra Mills

Bob’s Red Mill

Hodgson Mill

Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery

Prairie Gold

Bronze Chief

Allied Mills Pty Ltd

GSS Products

Arrowhead Mills

Namaste Foods

Ceresota

Segment by Type

Self Raising Flour

Bread Flour

Biscuit Flour

Cake Flour

Whole Meal Flour

Resultant Flour

Semolina

Segment by Application

Bakery

Pasta

Noodles

Others

