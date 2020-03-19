Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.

Currently, the world’s leading consumer of aluminum foil packaging market is Europe and North America, while the aluminum foil packaging consumption in China and Asia is far below the level of the above areas, especially in China, in all aluminum foil consumption, packaging materials only about 25%.

But China is the world’s fastest growing area as to consumption of aluminum foil packaging, in recent years, compound annual growth rate remained at around 13%, which increased significantly in the areas of food and pharmaceutical packaging.

Currently, as to the aluminum foil industrial structure, the aluminum industry structure needs to adjust right now, while subject to the lack of technology in China, the current production of aluminum foil products in the region is difficult to enter the national high-end market, Technology directly affects the pace of Chinese products to enter the international market.

As to the downstream market, at present, Europe and America aluminum foil packaging has been very mature, and in Asia, compared to China, Korea and Japan, the development of aluminum foil packaging is more mature, but still below the level of Europe and the United States, but in Japan in pharmaceutical aluminum foil packaging has a great advantage.

Overall, the current global aluminum foil packaging market is large, while developing rapidly, compared to primary aluminum, the added value of the product is much more, so the study group takes an optimistic stance about the industry.

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 107 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Aluminum Foil Packaging industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Aluminum Foil Packaging market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Alcoa

Hydro

Rio Tinto Group

Novelis

UACJ

RUSAL

Assan Aluminyum

Aleris

Kobelco

Lotte Aluminium

Norandal

GARMCO

Symetal

Hindalco

Aliberico Packaging

ACM Carcano

Votorantim Group

Xiashun Holdings

SNTO

Shenhuo Aluminium Foil

LOFTEN

Nanshan Light Alloy

Zhenjiang Dingsheng Aluminum

CHINALCO

Kunshan Aluminium

Henan Zhongfu Industrial

Huaxi Aluminum

Northeast Light Alloy

Haoxin Aluminum Foil

Zhejiang Zhongjin Aluminium

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Heavy gauge foil

Medium gauge foil

Light gauge foil

Other

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Pharmaceutical packaging

Cigarette packaging

Food packaging

Other

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

