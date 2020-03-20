Aircraft Propeller System Market: Anticipated to rise in demand for turbo prop engine aircraft for military, civil, and commercial applications

Aircraft propeller is a part of the aircraft propulsion system which provides the thrust essential for the aircraft to move in the air. Aircraft propeller consists of two or more blades connected together by a hub. The blades of aircraft propeller are in the shape of an airfoil. When engine rotates the blades of aircraft propeller system produce lift, also known as thrust. This thrust enables the aircraft to move forward.

Increase in demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient aircraft in the recent years and also for special light-sport aircraft (SLSA) are estimated to drive the aircraft propeller system market in the next few years. Extensive efforts have been made by researchers and technologists to improve the design of the blades used in the aircraft propeller system and to increase the efficiency of the system in order to reduce the consumption of fuel. Rise in demand for turboprop engine aircraft for military, civil, and commercial applications in the recent years is anticipated to promote the growth of the aircraft propeller system market during the forecast period.

However, the manufacturing cost of aircraft propeller system and the maintenance cost of turboprop engine aircraft are high. Another drawback is that the light-sport aircraft (LSA) provides seating space for no more than two people. Efficiency of turboprop engine aircraft declines at high altitude. Furthermore, stringent regulations and norms have been imposed on the design of the blades used in the aircraft propeller system in order to ensure safe operations. These drawbacks are anticipated to hinder the growth of the aircraft propeller system market in the near future.

Request For Custom Research https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38393

Based on propeller type, the aircraft propeller system market can be segmented into fixed pitch propeller system and varying pitch propeller system. Fixed pitch propeller system is made of a single piece of material and the blade pitch is non-detachable, whereas, in a variable pitch propeller, the blade pitch and the blade angle can be adjusted by the pilot during the flight. In terms of sales channel, the aircraft propeller system market can be divided into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket.

Based on component, the aircraft propeller system market can be classified into blade, hub, spinner, and others. On the basis of material of manufacture, the blade segment can be subdivided into metal, composites, and wood. Increase in efforts being undertaken by researchers to improve the design of the blades used in the aircraft propeller system is expected to promote the growth of the blades segment during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use application, the aircraft propeller system market can be segmented into military, civil, and commercial. The aircraft propeller system market is expected to witness a remarkable growth in the military segment during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for aircraft propeller systems in defense missions and rescue operations in order to ensure safety and security. The increasing requirements of high precision, wear-resistant and durable aircraft propeller system for growing military and defense operations is likely to boost the growth of the military segment during the forecast period.

Get Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=38393

Based on geography, the aircraft propeller system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness a significant growth in the aircraft propeller system market during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities in the region for improving the design of the blades used in the aircraft propeller system.

Key players operating in the aircraft propeller system market are Hartzell Propeller Inc., Dowty Propellers, MT-Propeller, McCAULEY, Airmaster Propellers, FP Propeller S.r.l., Ratier-Figeac.