All-Solid-State Battery Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bolloré, Toyota, Panasonic, Jiawei, Bosch, Quantum Scape

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world.

BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bolloré, Toyota, Panasonic, Jiawei, Bosch, Quantum Scape, Ilika, Excellatron Solid State, Cymbet, Solid Power, Mitsui Kinzoku, Samsung, ProLogium, And Front Edge Technology

The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, All-Solid-State Battery have entered the field.

Polymer-Based All-Solid-State Battery

All-Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

Others

