Americas accounted for the majority market of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating and will continue to dominate the market.

Cell culture is a complex procedure in which cells are grown under controlled physical conditions outside the natural environment. These cells are used to develop model systems for research, a study of cellular structure and functions, stem cell research, drug discovery, and genetic engineering. Growing scope of cell culture and its applications has led to increased use of protein coated surfaces, as these provide better adhesion and proper nutrition for growth of the cells during cell culture.

Rising investment by government and market players in stem cell research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Becton, Dickinson and Company grants a total of USD 100,000 worth reagents every year to 10 scientists pursuing research activities in stem cells. Similarly, the European Union funded four stem cell research projects in its Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (2007 – 2013). High funding is leading to extensive stem cell research, resulting in increased use of cell culture protein surface coating products. Moreover, diverse applications of stem cells such as the development of bone grafts and artificial tissue would fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings during the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays would boost the demand for protein surface coating products. Currently, 2D cell culture is the most preferred technique by researchers worldwide due to the lack of compelling data to switch to 3D cell culture.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for stem cell therapies and regenerative medicines for orthopedics, neurology, and autoimmune therapies are some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in this region.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 120 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Corning

EMD Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma-Aldrich

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Animal-Derived Protein

Human-Derived Protein

Synthetic Protein

Plant-Derived Protein

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Monoclonal Antibody

Protein Therapeutics

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research

Cryobanking

Cell-Based Assays Development

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

