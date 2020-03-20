With advancements in technology, today’s society is becoming more dependent on technology for their day to day activities. As every development or innovation has its pros and cons, it can be said that technological advancement has restricted regular physical activities. Technology has directly or indirectly affected human health in the recent past. This has created a greater need in society to increase physical activities, to balance body weight and cardiovascular fitness.

Consumers are increasingly exhibiting a demand for instructor-led workouts that offer proper training as well as fun and creative ways to stay in shape. Health clubs and studios have started offering group fitness classes that combine various workout formats to make the exercise regimen more interactive. Equipment companies aim to deliver solutions that enable clubs and studios to create a variety of combined formats, such as cycling and boxing, treadmill running and strength training, and rowing and body-weight training. This will lead to an increase in demand for fitness equipment, including cardiovascular training equipment, in the future.

Use of these devices at home for exercises is rising across the world. Increased health awareness and busy lifestyles are the primary reasons for in-home usage of such devices. However, lack of space at home and higher cost of equipment are significant limitations for the home user segment. The health clubs drive the market for both cardiovascular and strength training exercises. Additional offerings such as gym training, diet plans, swimming facilities, and spas, add to the competitive benefit of health clubs. The health club segment is estimated to acquire over 45% of the industry share and is expected to lose its popularity over the next five years owing to the emergence of home fitness equipment segment.

Americas dominated the global cardiovascular equipment market and accounted for more than 39% of the market share. Factors such as the rise in healthcare costs and an increase in disposable income are expected to spur the growth prospects of this market in the Americas.

Cardiovascular Training Equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Cybex International

ICON Health and Fitness

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Treadmills

Ellipticals

Stationary Bicycles

Rowing Machines

Stair Machines

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Commercial

Home

Health Club

Gym

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

