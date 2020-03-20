Amorphous Core Transformers Market is expected to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2024

Industry Overview of Amorphous Core Transformers Market

Comprehensive analysis of the Amorphous Core Transformers Market 2019-2024 Report Understand the entire scenario of the Industry. Data was accurately examined using effective qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques. It focuses on the recent development of top-tier industries to help provide guidance for industry growth. It provides various parameters that are the basic roots of your business such as vendors, sellers, and investors. It focuses on a global scale and structure to understand the existing structures of different industries.

The amorphous is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 comparing with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel’s.

An amorphous core transformer is a highly efficient electrical transformer, which has a magnetic core comprised of ferromagnetic amorphous metal alloyed with a glass former. This ribbon of steel is wound to form the transformers core. The materials used in amorphous core transformers have high magnetic susceptibility, low coercivity and high electrical resistance.

Scope of the Report:

The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

Hitachi is the leader with about 17% revenue market share in 2017. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, Hitachi, ABB, Siemens, Zhixin Electric, Vijai, CG Global, Howard Industries, STS, CREAT, BRG, Sunten, Eaglerise, Tianwei Group, ProlecGE, Kotsons, Yangdong Electric, Powerstar

Market Segment by Regions, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Oil-immersed, Dry-type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Factory, Building, Electric Pole, Others

What are the influencing factors that are mentioned in the report?

Key Market Dynamics: The Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market research report provides thorough forecasts on the latest market trends, development patterns, and research methodologies. Some of the factors that are directly influencing the market include the production strategies and methodologies, development platforms, and the product model itself, and even a minute change within the product profile would result in massive changes within the above mentioned factors. All of these factors are explained in detail in the research study.

Major Growth Prospects: The report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, M&A, R&D, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Amorphous Core Transformers Market report includes the precisely studied and evaluated data of the major market participants and their market scope using a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools include Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, which have been used to study the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Potential Customers: The Amorphous Core Transformers Market report provides noteworthy insights to readers, service providers, suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and individuals who are interested in evaluating and self-studying this market.

At last, It includes the methodical description of the various factors such as the Amorphous Core Transformers market growth and a detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments.

