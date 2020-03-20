Anal Fistula Treatment Market 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global anal fistula treatment market is expected to grow from USD 590.28 Million in 2017 to USD 810.65 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is expected to attain the highest growth rate in the assessment period. Several factors are contribution for the dominance of the region such as rising incidence of medical conditions such as Crohn’s disease. Increased awareness about these conditions are expected to propel the anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Non-Surgical and Surgical), Application (Intersphincteric, Transsphincteric, Others), End user (Hospitals and Ambulatory centers, Clinics), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Key players operating in the industry include Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gem srl, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, TiGenix NV, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., biolitec AG, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers, Mylan among others. Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in 2018 TiGenix & Takeda Pharmaceutical presented adipose stem cell-based therapy. Medtronic is conducting trials for its collagen paste Permacol in Europe.

The type segment is classified into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment is divided into fistulotomy, advancement flap procedures, seton techniques, bioprosthetic plugs, and others. Surgical segment is dominating the anal fistula treatment market and was valued around USD 306.49 million in 2017. Increasing incidences of fistula induces infections and rise in demand of safe and effective treatment are major contributing factors for the growth of segment. Application segment includes intersphincteric, transsphincteric, suprasphincteric, extrasphincteric, and others. Intersphincteric fistula segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.62%. End user segment includes hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others. Hospital segment held largest market share in 2017. Hospitals are major providers of minimally invasive treatment and anal fistula surgical treatment in several developing countries hence, key driving factor for the growth of the market.

Increasing cases of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases is a major factor driving the market. In addition, rising demand for safe and effective treatment with no chance of recurrence and fewer side effects are driving the demand. Lack of awareness and high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of market. However, increasing demand for anal fistula treatment creating lucrative opportunities and increasing awareness about the treatment in emerging economies are driving the growth of the market in coming years.

