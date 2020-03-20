APAC accounted for more than 40% of the Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Consumer Market share and is expected to retain its market leadership.

Pressure sensors are undergoing a transition from the traditional approach of production to a more pragmatic, technologically-advanced approach that ensures miniaturization and enhanced capabilities. Shocks and vibrations cause a wide range of problems, such as disconnected wires, broken circuit boards, faulty signals, intermittent problems, and shortening of the life of the equipment. Capacitive pressure sensors have gained a prominence compared to the resistive sensing technology due to their high accuracy, sensitivity, and absence of wear & tear problem. These sensors are continuously replacing the resistive sensors in several applications because of their various distinguished features. Moreover, the advancements in sensor technology have led to the development as well as a shift towards miniaturization of sensors, thereby, offering several opportunities to the key industry participants.

The implementation of innovative pressure sensors is a major driver that is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the global CP sensor for consumer applications market are bringing out products with improved features and launching innovative products on a regular basis. The accuracy of CP sensors has increased with technological advances, which help reduce energy and space consumption for end-users. Pressure sensors have become smaller, cheaper, and more energy-efficient and hence, it led to greater use of these sensors in portable devices and other appliances.

APAC accounted for more than 40% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is due to the increasing consumer electronics in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. The high level of industrialization, lower cost of operations, cheaper land for initiating foundries and manufacturing units, growing middle class, and increasing population in this region are factors contributing to the growth of the capacitive pressure sensors market.

