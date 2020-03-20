Artificial Flowers Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis and Forecast | Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Artificial Flowers” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Artificial flowers now account to about a quarter of overall floral sales, which includes natural flowers and dried flowers. Artificial flowers are available in all seasons, while the respective natural flowers are available in only specific seasons, and hence the demand for special flowers during off seasons is anticipated to create demand for artificial flowers in near future. The increasing demand for lasting imitation flowers at lower cost is driving the growth of the global artificial flowers market. The use of pesticides and other chemicals to grow and preserve natural flowers are driving people with allergies towards artificial flowers. The booming event management industry relies on artificial flowers for floral arrangement significantly at short notice and it is driving the growth of the market. Artificial flowers in bouquets, pots, cut and loose forms are getting more demand as gifting item in many countries. The growing demand for artificial flowers to decorate homes and commercial spaces during major festivals, due to the high cost of natural flowers and delivery issues, drives the growth of the market. Increasing demand for pre-made floral arrangements of silk and other artificial materials are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Increasing display of artificial flowers in retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and also online stores are influencing the customer preferences and it is anticipated to impact the marker positively. Stems cut artificial flower segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Higher price of artificial flowers in some countries force the manufacturers to focus on exports, rather than on local markets. Reluctance of customers due to lack of awareness about the materials used for manufacturing of artificial flowers hinder the growth of sales in some regions. Unavailability of skilled craftsmen to make artificial flowers in traditional way is hinders certain segments of artificial flowers market. These are major restraints for the global artificial flowers market. Higher cost of exotic flowers and greater export of top quality local flowers provide growth opportunities for the major manufacturers to expand in emerging countries. Changing weather conditions are impacting the cultivation of natural flowers and it is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for artificial flower manufacturers in near future. Increasing preference for artificial flowers as gift item is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global artificial flowers market include, Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Sparkling International Jiangsu Co., Ltd., Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Goldmoon Industry, and Taizhou Yashen Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd.

