ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, ANALYSIS , SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2023
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
Major Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) market are:
NVIDIA
Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
IBM
Google
Alibaba
Baidu, Inc.
Amazon
Atomwise, Inc.
Samsung
H2O ai
Intel Corporation
Facebook
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy
Major Regions play vital role in Artificial Intelligence (AI) market are:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
Most important types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) products covered in this report are:
Hardware
Software
Services
Most widely used downstream fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) market covered in this report are:
Healthcare
BFSI
Law
Retail
Advertising & Media
Automotive & Transportation
Agriculture
Manufacturing
Others
Table of Content:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Market Research Report
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope and Market Size Estimation
1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
1.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023
1.4 Market Segmentation
1.4.1 Types of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.4.2 Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.4.3 Research Regions
1.4.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.6 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.7 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers
1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.5.2 Limitations
1.5.3 Opportunities
1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions
1.6.1 Industry News
1.6.2 Industry Policies
……..
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Profile
8.2 NVIDIA
8.2.1 Company Profiles
8.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.2.3 NVIDIA Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.2.4 NVIDIA Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.3 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
8.3.1 Company Profiles
8.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.3.3 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.3.4 Zebra Medical Vision, Inc. Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.4 IBM
8.4.1 Company Profiles
8.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.4.3 IBM Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.4.4 IBM Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.5 Google
8.5.1 Company Profiles
8.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.5.3 Google Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.5.4 Google Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.6 Alibaba
8.6.1 Company Profiles
8.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.6.3 Alibaba Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.6.4 Alibaba Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.7 Baidu, Inc.
8.7.1 Company Profiles
8.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.7.3 Baidu, Inc. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.7.4 Baidu, Inc. Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.8 Amazon
8.8.1 Company Profiles
8.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.8.3 Amazon Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.8.4 Amazon Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.9 Atomwise, Inc.
8.9.1 Company Profiles
8.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.9.3 Atomwise, Inc. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.9.4 Atomwise, Inc. Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.10 Samsung
8.10.1 Company Profiles
8.10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.10.3 Samsung Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.10.4 Samsung Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.11 H2O ai
8.11.1 Company Profiles
8.11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.11.3 H2O ai Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.11.4 H2O ai Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.12 Intel Corporation
8.12.1 Company Profiles
8.12.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.12.3 Intel Corporation Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.12.4 Intel Corporation Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.13 Facebook
8.13.1 Company Profiles
8.13.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.13.3 Facebook Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.13.4 Facebook Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.14 Microsoft Corporation
8.14.1 Company Profiles
8.14.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.14.3 Microsoft Corporation Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.14.4 Microsoft Corporation Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
8.15 MicroStrategy
8.15.1 Company Profiles
8.15.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Product Introduction
8.15.3 MicroStrategy Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.15.4 MicroStrategy Market Share of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmented by Region in 2017
Continued…..
