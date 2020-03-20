Brushless DC motors run on direct current (DC) power source; the rotor is the core of brushless DC motors. Rotors are a set of synchronous motors that use permanent magnets rather than coiled winding. Brushless DC motors use a hall sensor or a rotor encoder along with a controller to identify the position and direction of the rotor to ensure a smooth operation.

Growing electricity consumption and need for attaining self-energy sufficiency have expanded the use of DC brushless motors across multiple industry verticals including automobile, oil and gas, food and beverage, mining and infrastructure, utilities, and aerospace and defense among others. Automobile and HVAC segments would remain the most potential end-use segments for DC brushless motors over the forecast period. Healthy growth and investment opportunities in these end-use application segments, especially in emerging markets like India and China represent a positive outlook for BLDC motors. The projected growth opportunity is result of huge motor vehicle and HVAC market in these countries.

Rising energy demand and fast depleting fossil fuels have collectively posed a serious challenge to the economic development of many countries. These countries face the challenge of effectively addressing these issues without compromising the economic development goals. In order to address these issues effectively, governments worldwide are promoting electric vehicles, which, in turn, is supporting demand for DC brushless motors. Similarly, stringent energy consumption regulations, infrastructural development and increased discretionary household expenditure is expected to drive the demand for HVAC equipment and in turn DC brushless motors.

Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market for DC brushless motors with increasing industrialization and growing construction section in emerging countries including India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. North America and Europe are expected to witness below average growth due to inconsistent economic growth in these regions. The replacement of obsolete DC motors by the advanced energy efficient brushless motors is expected to keep demand afloat in these conventional markets.

Brushless DC market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

ABB

AMETEK

ARC Systems

Nidec

FAULHABER

Allied Motion Technologies

Anaheim Automation

Asmo

Brook Crompton

Danaher Motion

Johnson Electric Holdings

Maxon Motor

Minebea

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

