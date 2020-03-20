Asthma Spacers Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges, Analysis 2024 | Trudell Medical International, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., CONMED Corporation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Asthma Spacers” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to the report, the global asthma spacers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Download Sample Copy of Asthma Spacers Market @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1875

Teva Announced FDA Approval of QVAR® RediHaler™ Inhaler

In August 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved QVAR® RediHaler™ (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol, a breath-actuated inhaler for the maintenance treatment of asthma as a prophylactic therapy in patients 4 years of age and older. QVAR®RediHaler™ is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm. The product is expected to become commercially available in both 40mcg and 80mcg strengths to patients by prescription during the first quarter of 2018.

Rising Respiratory Diseases and Lung Disorders to Promote the Growth of Asthma Spacers Market

According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide. Asthma is one of the common chronic breathing diseases. This disease is characterized by wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Asthma starts from childhood but can be pick up in all age of groups. The major factor such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), obstructive lung disorders over the globe is boosting the market of asthma spacers Market. Metered dose inhalers (MDI), Nebulizers, dry powder inhalers, and Drug delivery device are widely used for the management of asthma. Now a day’s metered-dose inhaler with a spacer is an effective method of managing asthma. Going further leading manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced spacer devices that can bring new opportunities to the asthma spacers Market.

Buy Asthma Spacers Market Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/purchase/1875

North America to Dominate the Global Asthma Spacers Market

Among the geographic regions, North America is accounted to be the largest share in the global asthma spacers Market followed by Europe. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the rising prevalence of asthma diseases coupled with the adoption of asthma spacers and high expenditure in the healthcare sector. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the asthma spacers market during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the use of asthma spacers with metered dose inhalers is expected to create decent demand for the asthma spacers in the Europe region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in asthma spacers Market owing to a large number of asthmatic population.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.