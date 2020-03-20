Automated 3D Printing Market 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global automated 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 220.56 Million in 2017 to USD 8,970.67 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 58.91% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automated 3D printing market as there are well-established 3D printing solution providers in this region which implements automation technologies in the 3D printing systems thereby increasing effectiveness

Global Automated 3D Printing Market by Process (Material Handling, Automated Production, Part Handling, Post-Processing, and Multiprocessing), Offering, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include Stratasys, ExOne, 3D Systems, Materialise, Universal Robot and among others. The developed nations (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are continuously prioritizing new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in November 2017, SLM Solutions launched a selective laser melting machine named “big fish” large-format SLM 800 which automates additional processes with zero manual handling integrating scalable solution alongside a fully automated handling station

The process segment is classified into material handling, automated production, part handling, post-processing, and multiprocessing segment. The multiprocessing segment registered a market share of USD 51.28 million during 2018-2023. The multiprocessing enhances the complementary processes, such as machining, cutting, dispensing, and robotic placement in turn leads to the adoption of automation in the 3D printing for multiprocessing. The component segment is classified into hardware and software. The software segment is dominating the automated 3D printing market with USD 4.61 million in 2017. Growing preference towards inspecting labels through software, creation of application for vision-guided robotic systems, and rise in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) are major contributing factors for the growth of software segment. The end user is divided into aerospace & defense, healthcare¸ industrial-manufacturing, high-tech equipment, and engineering, automotive, consumer product, energy, others. Others segment is sub segmented into education, entertainment, jewellery and printed electronics. The industrial manufacturing, high-tech equipment and engineering is playing main role in shaping business growth owing to low cost of production and use of new technology of tools impacting the output, product quality and flexibility

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-3d-printing-market-by-process-material-362203.html#sample

Increased use of robots for industrial automation is a major factor stimulating the market growth. Growing need to automate post-processing is refuelling the market. High cost of materials and lack of standardization in processes may act as a constraint to the growth of market. However, increased technological advancements creating productive opportunities and adoption of 3D printing for bulk production boost the market in coming years.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.