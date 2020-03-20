Automatic Knife Gate Valves market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.
The automatic knife gate valve is a knife gate valve with an actuator installed. Mainly pneumatic actuators and electric actuators, in addition, some occasions with hydraulic actuators.
Knife gate valve is linear shut-off valves that are lightweight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of the knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making, and chemical processing.
The consumption volume of automatic knife gate valves is related to downstream industries and the global economy. As there will be some uncertain of the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of the automatic knife gate valves market may not be rapid.
Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name, identity, and brand image requires extensive advertising.
The global Automatic Knife Gate Valves market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.
Orbinox
DeZURIK
Flowrox
Bray International
SISTAG (WEY Valve)
VAG
Stafsjo Valves
Weir
Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)
AVK
Tecofi
ITT Engineered Valves
Red Valve
Davis Valve
GEFA Processtechnik
Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog
Trueline Valve Corporation
Valtorc
CYL
Supero Seiki
Chuan Chuan Metal Valves
Tianjin Exxon Valve
Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:
Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve
Electric Knife Gate Valve
Other Types
By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:
Pulp and Paper
Wastewater Treatment
Oil and Gas
Mining
Power
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
