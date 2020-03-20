The automatic knife gate valve is a knife gate valve with an actuator installed. Mainly pneumatic actuators and electric actuators, in addition, some occasions with hydraulic actuators.

Knife gate valve is linear shut-off valves that are lightweight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of the knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making, and chemical processing.

The consumption volume of automatic knife gate valves is related to downstream industries and the global economy. As there will be some uncertain of the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of the automatic knife gate valves market may not be rapid.

Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name, identity, and brand image requires extensive advertising.

The global Automatic Knife Gate Valves market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.

Global Automatic Knife Gate Valves Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 100 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Automatic Knife Gate Valves industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Automatic Knife Gate Valves research report

Automatic Knife Gate Valves market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Orbinox

DeZURIK

Flowrox

Bray International

SISTAG (WEY Valve)

VAG

Stafsjo Valves

Weir

Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)

AVK

Tecofi

ITT Engineered Valves

Red Valve

Davis Valve

GEFA Processtechnik

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog

Trueline Valve Corporation

Valtorc

CYL

Supero Seiki

Chuan Chuan Metal Valves

Tianjin Exxon Valve

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Other Types

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Automatic Knife Gate Valves Market Research Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580