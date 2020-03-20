Automotive Electric Supercharger Market: Mainly driven by rapid development of technologically advanced electronic systems

An automotive electric supercharger is a type of supercharger which offers a way to control emissions while enhancing performance. The automotive electric supercharger enables complete combustion for a cleaner running engine with better mileage, by increasing the flow of oxygen into an engine, and therefore eliminating partially burnt fuel. The automotive electric supercharger utilizes an electrically powered forced-air system that contains an electric motor to pressurize the intake air. Few vehicles such as BMW i8, Tesla Motor’s model-S, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet S-10 EV, and Toyota Rav4 EV employ an automotive electric super charger.

Owing to rapid development of technologically advanced electronic systems and components such as automotive electric supercharger for vehicles, which is usually common in modern cars, is a key factor that is anticipated to drive the automotive electric supercharger market during the forecast period. With technological advancement in the automobile industry, automotive electric supercharger is expected to be considered as standard equipment in automotive vehicle industry market during the forecast period.

It uses hybrid technology to supply enough pressurized air to the engine’s intake charge, which leads to enhanced engine performance, which in turn is estimated to drive the automotive electric super charger market during the forecast period. This technology is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for modernization of automotive industries due to its numerous benefits such as durability, cost effectiveness, and ease of installation in a variety of vehicles. Inefficient electric supercharger is projected to be a major restraint of the automotive electric super charger market during forecast period.

The automotive electric super charger market can be segmented based on product type, vehicle type, and region. Based on product type, the automotive electric super charger market can be segregated into 12V electric super charger, 24V electric super charger, and 48V electric super charger. The 48V electric supercharger segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the market. Demand for electric superchargers in the 48V electric segment is expected to increase due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of installation in an increasing number of hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive electric super charger market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Based on geography, the automotive electric super charger market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive electric super charger market, due to the high adoption rate and the booming electric automotive components sector, leading to an increased production of vehicles with automotive electric super chargers, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, the automotive electric super charger market in Europe is expanding due to the rapid technological developments in the region, especially in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and the U.K. The automotive electric super charger market in North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive electric super charger market are Valeo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Duryea Technologies, Ford Motor Company, and Aeristech Ltd.