Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

The global automotive electronics control unit management market is marked by the presence of a number of players in a relatively nascent market. Players such as GM, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive plc, Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Lear Corporation, and Continental AG dominate the growing automotive electronics control unit management market, according to a new market study from Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The major opportunity for players in the global automotive electronics control unit management market is the increasing research in the field of autonomous cars. Several attempts at building an autonomous car feasible in the real world have successfully culminated in the last few years and the field is likely to receive steady investment in the coming years. In automated cars, the automotive electronics control unit is even more important than in regular cars, which has made the development of autonomous cars particularly lucrative for players in the global automotive electronics control unit management market.

Increasing Environmental Awareness Favorable for Global Automotive ECU Management Market

The increasing awareness about the importance of reducing vehicular emissions has also been favorable for the global automotive electronics control unit management market. Due to the precision offered by electronic systems, they are increasingly being used to monitor vehicular emissions and change the combustion pattern of the engine accordingly to keep the emission of toxic gases at a minimum. The increasingly strict implementation of regulations mandating the use of such programs is beneficial for the global automotive electronics control unit management market.

“The rising demand for electronic gadgets in cars is the primary driver for the global automotive electronics control unit management market,” according to TMR’s lead analyst.

While radios and air conditioners were fairly common in cars a decade ago, modern cars feature advanced satellite navigation, video screens, smartphone integration, and several other such advances. Keeping all these systems running and syncing their performance with the performance of the engine is the crucial task for which automotive electronics control unit management solutions are used. The likely upward trajectory of the incorporation of electronics into automotive design is thus a major driver for the global automotive electronics control unit management market.

Power Steering the Most Popular Technology, Europe the Largest Regional Player

By technology, the global automotive electronics control unit management market is led by the power steering segment. Power steering is becoming common in cars as standard due to the increasing convenience it imparts to the driver. The ubiquity of power steering systems is expected to keep the share of the segment high in the forecast period. Other major types of technology addressed in automotive electronics control unit management are engine management, airbag restraint, climate control, body control, transmission control, and anti-lock braking.

Regionally, Europe leads the global automotive electronics control unit management market, with Asia Pacific set to become a major contender over the 2014-2020 forecast period. The Europe market for automotive electronics control unit management is driven by the stringent emission and driving safety laws put in place by the EU and the strong establishment of the automotive industry in Europe, particularly in Central Europe and the U.K.