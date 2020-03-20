Baby Care Market Insights and Forecast 2018-2023

Latest Research Report on “Baby Care Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

Global Baby Care Market

The global baby care product market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in infant population across the world, along with increasing awareness about children’s healthcare. The companies operating in the baby care market are focusing on various strategies to gain a better foothold in the global market.

Depending on the various products available in the market, the global baby care market is classified into baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby convenience and safety products, and baby food or formula. The demand for the toiletries segment is anticipated to be the largest and the most promising in the coming years. This is due to rising awareness about the nutritional requirements and hygiene of babies in developed and developing countries.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online distribution channels, and offline distribution channels. The online distribution channel is expected to be the largest, as well as the fastest segment. This is because of the growing popularity of online platforms where consumers can compare different products and their prices along with easy returns and timely delivery to their doorsteps.

Moreover, the cross-sectional analysis of all the segments mentioned above across different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa has also been considered within the scope of the research. Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global baby care market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate.

COMPANIES COVERED:

Unilever Plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Procter and Gamble

Nestle S.A.

Abott Nutrition

Kimbarly Clark

Dabur Healthcare Company

The Himalaya Drug Company

Farlin Infant Products Corporation

Avon Healthcare Limited Company

Key growth factors

The rising disposable income of parents in developed and developing countries, rapidly growing new born population, changing lifestyle patterns, and increasing number of working women are some of the key factors that will induce market growth.

The increasing importance of child hygiene and safety is one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand for baby care at a high rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Despite so many factors driving the market, rigid legislations regulating the marketing and manufacturing of baby care products is one of the most critical factors that is expected to limit the demand in the coming years.

Moreover, entrants of the baby care market are facing high entry barriers and stiff competition.

Some of the major players operating in the baby care market are Unilever Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Nestle S.A., Abott Nutrition, Kimbarly Clark, Dabur Healthcare Company, etc.

