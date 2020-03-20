BBQ Sauces & Rubs market is valued at 6680 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%
Barbecue sauce (also abbreviated BBQ sauce) is used as a flavoring sauce, a marinade, basting or topping for meat cooked in the barbecue cooking style, including pork or beef ribs and chicken. It is a ubiquitous condiment and is used on many other foods as well.
Barbecue sauces and rubs have become a regular item in kitchens and restaurants across the globe. The variety of dishes that use barbecue sauce provide barbecue sauce producers with ample protection from the economic shockwaves of the recession. Furthermore, as the popularity of organic foods increases in the global, new barbecue sauce producers have emerged to meet demand for high-quality sauces. These factors have encouraged industry revenue to grow at a average rate of 5% to total $6.3 billion.
While the largest barbecue sauce producers are major consumer products conglomerates, such as Kraft Foods Group Inc., smaller industry operators have entered the market. Kraft Foods Group Inc hold 3.69% market share. Barbecue sauce is primarily served with meat dishes, so the amount of meat people consume influences the industry’s performance.
The BBQ sauces and rubs industry has a low level of concentration. The two largest firms are: Kraft and Sweet Baby Ray’s. These major companies hold sizable advantages, including their ability to spend more on product development and marketing than smaller companies. As such, even though barriers to entry are relatively low, revenue from anyone small operator will not represent a significant share of total industry revenue. Even independent companies that produce and distribute on a national scale, like Sweet Baby Ray’s, will still likely generate far less revenue than major international conglomerates. The global total number of industry enterprises has remained relatively stable since 2008.
The BBQ sauces and rubs industry is in the mature phase of its industry life cycle. Little change and muted growth in this industry point to its maturity. The majority of new products created are variations on well-established ones, and the industry’s products are widely accepted in consumer markets. While the industry is growing over the 10 years to 2022, there are limitations to its growth.
The global BBQ Sauces & Rubs market is valued at 6680 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025.
