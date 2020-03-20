Black Pepper Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2026

The black pepper oleoresin is obtained from properly ripened seeds of black pepper. Dried peppercorns are completely processed with the blackened external covering. The extraction is performed by percolating with variety of solvents, primarily hexane, which are removed prior to use. Black pepper oleoresins have heavier flavor and is far more popular than other varieties. Black pepper oleoresin represents the total pungency and flavour constituents of pepper obtained by the extraction of ground pepper using solvents like ethanol, acetone, ethylene dichloride, ethyl acetate etc. Black pepper oleoresin offers considerable advantages over whole or ground spices in that they are uniform in composition as well as strength. Contaminants like mould and fungus are absent in the oleoresin and hence can be directly added to any food material after adjusting the flavour concentration. The extractives are usually made available in both oil soluble and water dispersible forms and also in dry forms of the extractives.

The black pepper oleoresin is gaining widespread popularity on the backdrop of its manifold advantages offered by the same. Some of the potential uses of black pepper oleoresin which are primarily driving the black pepper oleoresin market are its ability to be employed as a natural food additive, as a is used in meat flavouring agent, as a traditional medicine used in various medicinal systems including Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems, for manufacturing medicines, curing illnesses and diseases such as heart disease, indigestion, constipation, insomnia, joint pains, liver problems, and the like. The black pepper oleoresin also exhibits anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, owing to the aromatic properties of black pepper oleoresin, it can be used application such as cosmetics and personal care particularly for aromatherapy.

Some of the major key who are driving the black pepper oleoresin market globally are Ungerer & Company, Fourstar Naturals Pvt. Ltd, Ozone Naturals, Aromaaz International, Plant Lipids, Akay, Synthite, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Indo World, Paprika Oleo’s, Paras Perfumers, Ambe Group, Asian Oleoresin company, Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd and Bioprex Labs.