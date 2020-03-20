Breast Imaging Market 2025 Innovative Technology and Growth By Siemens Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., SonoCine Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Fujifilm Holdings and Gamma Medica Inc.

Global Breast Imaging Market to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025.

Global breast imaging market is valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government initiatives promoting the breast cancer screening along with changing lifestyles are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of breast imaging globally.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/72114/

Global breast imaging market is significantly driven by government efforts to promote the awareness related to breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Control Indicators in 2018, the Breast Screen is an Australia’s National Accreditation Standards (NAS) that aims for 70% or more of women in the target ranger to participate in National Breast Screening Program. Through this, Australian government aims to promote breast cancer screening across the country, Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society (Cancer Action Network) in 2016, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is a program for low-income women. Through cooperative agreements with territories, states and tribes the program offer wide range of significant services to lower income women with cancer. Also, this program helps to identify and offer services to hard-to-reach women and enhanced awareness related to breast screening among women. As a result, the adoption of breast imaging technologies would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, miniaturization and technological advancements in breast imaging technologies offers lucrative growth opportunities for the global breast imaging market globally over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with radiation exposure and errors in breast cancer imaging & diagnosis are the major factors that impede the growth of global breast imaging market.

On the basis of segmentation, the breast imaging market is segmented into technology. The technology segment of global breast imaging market is classified into ionizing and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technology segment if further classified into analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, electric impedance tomography, positron emission mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography & computed tomography and MBI/BSGI of which 3D tomosynthesis is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment owing to its benefits such as higher diagnostics accuracy as compared to other technologies and enhanced efficiency. Further, the non-ionizing technology is sub-segmented into optical imaging, MRI, ultrasound, thermography and automated whole-breast ultrasound.

The regional analysis of breast imaging market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global breast imaging market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are government initiatives to promote precision medicine and increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growing awareness of breast cancer & related issues coupled with the increasing investments in healthcare sector.

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/72114/

Leading Breast Imaging Market Players

– Siemens Healthcare

– Dilon Technologies, Inc.

– GE Healthcare

– Hologic, Inc.

– SonoCine, Inc

– Philips Healthcare

– Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– Gamma Medica, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Outlook:

Ionizing

– Analog Mammography

– Full-field Digital Mammography

– Electric Impedance Tomography

– Positron Emission Mammography

– 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

– Positron Emission tomography & Computed Tomography

– MBI/BSGI

Non-ionizing

– Optical Imaging

– MRI

– Ultrasound

– Thermography

– Automated whole-breast Ultrasound

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/72114/global-breast-imaging-market-size-study-by-technology-ionizing-and-non-ionizing-and-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

2. It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

3. It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow

4. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

About Us:

Search4Research is a premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services. Our research and consulting services help businesses around the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace. We continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of end industries to ensure our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers. Our goal is to empower global businesses with accurate, actionable insights which would help them to strategize, plan ahead, and ultimately succeed in their endeavors.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]