Bus Duct Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The research report titled Global Bus Duct Market Research Report 2019 market size and forecast and overview on current market trends

The new research from Global QYResearch on Bus Duct Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Bus duct is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc.

Bus duct provides flexible power distribution solutions for a variety of applications where change and adaptation are important. It offers a complete line of compatible, sandwich-type feeder and plug-in busway lengths and fittings. According to the different insulation way, busway is divided into BMC, CMC and CFW etc. CMC is the most widely used type which takes up about 52% of the global total in 2016. And the production cost of CMC is relatively low. The global Bus Duct market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bus Duct volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bus Duct market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE Ind.

Eaton

LS Cable

UEC

Huapeng Group

C&S Electric

DBTS Ind

Godrej Busbar Systems

Furukawa Electric

Powell

Honeywell

WETOWN

Somet

ABB

Dasheng Microgrid

Huabei Changcheng

WOER

Lonsdaleite

Amppelec

Yuanda Electric

Dynamic Electrical

BYE

Furutec Electrical

Guangle Electric

Baosheng

Hanhe Cable

PPB

Larsen & Toubro Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

Other Types Segment by Application

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings

Other Application

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bus Duct Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bus Duct

1.2 Bus Duct Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bus Duct Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

1.2.3 Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

1.2.4 Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Bus Duct Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bus Duct Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Civil Buildings

1.3.5 Other Application

1.4 Global Bus Duct Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bus Duct Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bus Duct Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bus Duct Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bus Duct Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bus Duct Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bus Duct Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bus Duct Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bus Duct Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bus Duct Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bus Duct Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bus Duct Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bus Duct Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bus Duct Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bus Duct Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bus Duct Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bus Duct Production

3.4.1 North America Bus Duct Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bus Duct Production

3.5.1 Europe Bus Duct Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bus Duct Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bus Duct Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bus Duct Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bus Duct Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bus Duct Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bus Duct Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bus Duct Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bus Duct Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bus Duct Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bus Duct Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bus Duct Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bus Duct Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bus Duct Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bus Duct Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bus Duct Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bus Duct Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bus Duct Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bus Duct Business

7.1 Schneider Electric

7.1.1 Schneider Electric Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schneider Electric Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE Ind.

7.3.1 GE Ind. Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Ind. Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eaton

7.4.1 Eaton Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eaton Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LS Cable

7.5.1 LS Cable Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LS Cable Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 UEC

7.6.1 UEC Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 UEC Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huapeng Group

7.7.1 Huapeng Group Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huapeng Group Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 C&S Electric

7.8.1 C&S Electric Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 C&S Electric Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DBTS Ind

7.9.1 DBTS Ind Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DBTS Ind Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Godrej Busbar Systems

7.10.1 Godrej Busbar Systems Bus Duct Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bus Duct Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Godrej Busbar Systems Bus Duct Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Furukawa Electric

7.12 Powell

7.13 Honeywell

7.14 WETOWN

7.15 Somet

7.16 ABB

7.17 Dasheng Microgrid

7.18 Huabei Changcheng

7.19 WOER

7.20 Lonsdaleite

7.21 Amppelec

7.22 Yuanda Electric

7.23 Dynamic Electrical

7.24 BYE

7.25 Furutec Electrical

7.26 Guangle Electric

7.27 Baosheng

7.28 Hanhe Cable

7.29 PPB

7.30 Larsen & Toubro

8 Bus Duct Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bus Duct Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bus Duct

8.4 Bus Duct Industrial Chain Analysis

