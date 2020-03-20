Business Intelligence Market Competitive Analysis by 2022: IBM, Microsoft, MicroStrategy, Oracle, Qlik, SAP, SAS, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc.
The Business Intelligence Market report includes an inclusive analysis of the current scenario of the global market. This report not only consist the company profile for the top players in this market but also gives knowledge of what definition, classifications, applications, and overview and then goes into each and every detail.
The Global Business Intelligence (BI) market is expected to grow from $15.64 billion in 2016 to reach $29.48 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.1%.
Increasing usage of data analytics, raising penetration of cloud technologies, and growing dependency on data in decision making are the factors fueling the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of business intelligence in small and medium-sized enterprises is fostering the market growth. On the other hand, high capital investments, limited number of skilled workforce are the restraints limiting the market growth.
Among the applications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) are the largest contributor of the total market revenue in 2015 due to increasing digital financial transactions across the globe.
Some Of The Key Players In Global Business Intelligence (Bi) Market Include:
- Information Builders
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Datawatch
- Microsoft Corporation
- Microstrategy, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Panorama
- Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)
- Qlik Technologies
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
- Sisense Inc.
- Tableau Software
- Tibco Software
- Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.
Unstructured Data segment is expected to dominate the global business intelligence market with higher CAGR owing to increasing adoption of data analytics and growing market for IoT devices.
North America is projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of technologies and rapid economic growth in emerging countries are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific region.
Data Types Covered:
- Structured Data
- Semi-Structured Data
- Unstructured Data
Components Covered:
- Software
- Platform
- Services
Deployment Models Covered:
- On-Demand
- On-Premises
Technologies Covered:
- Cloud BI
- Traditional BI
- Social BI
- Mobile BI
Applications Covered:
- Operations Management
- Network Management and Optimization
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Fraud Detection and Security Management
- Workforce Management
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Other Applications
Organization Sizes Covered:
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
End Users Covered:
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Defense
- Other End Users
The Report Covers In-Depth Analysis As Follows: Table Of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Prefaces
3 Market Trend Analyses
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 By Data Type
6 By Component
7 By Deployment Model
8 By Technology
9 By Application
10 By Organization Size
11 By End User
12 By Geography
13 Key Developments
14 Companies Profiling
