Cancer Test Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Market Analysis Research Report On “Global Cancer Test Market 2018 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 ” To Their Research Database.
— Global Cancer Test Market
This report focuses on the global Cancer Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Test development in United States, Europe and China.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death and disability in the world, only behind heart disease. More people die from cancer around the world than AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined every year.
According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 85% of cancer patients are treated in community-based, private practice oncology settings. Therefore, global expansion of cancer marker technologies may be fueled by an increased marketing of new diagnostic tests to physicians.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott
Radient Pharmaceuticals
BD Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter
BioCurex
bioMerieux
Cepheid
CytoCore
DiagnoCure
Gen-Probe
Genomic Health
QIAGEN Marseille (Earlier Ipsogen)
Myriad Genetics
Panacea Pharmaceuticals
Qiagen
Siemens Heathcare Diagnostics
Roche
Ventana Medical Systems
Trovagene
Vermillion
During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. The anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy.
In 2017, the global Cancer Test market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laboratory Tests
Genetic Tests
Imaging
Endoscopy
Market segment by Application, split into
Bladder Cancer Test
Breast Cancer Test
Cervical Cancer Test
Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Test
Ovarian Cancer Test
Prostate Cancer Test
Liver Cancer Test
Flow Cytometry
Other Organ Specific Cancer Test
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cancer Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cancer Test development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
