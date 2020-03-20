Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

The global Cardiac Marker Analyzer market is projected to exceed USD 4.3 Billion by 2025. Cardiac Marker analyzer represents a paradigm in diagnostics that provides high sensitivity and reliable information in minutes. It is ideally suited to both point of care testing and laboratory use. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment.

The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Key Highlights of the Report

In October 2017, Abbott completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016.

In 2017, Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased by 7.2 percent.

Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.

Quidel’s cardiac immunoassay revenue was close to US$ 50 Million in 2017.

A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.

In February 2017, Siemens Healthineers announced a digital platform for healthcare providers as well as for providers of solutions and services.

CardioGenics is the only company to successfully deploy CL in a compact, fully automated POC platform.

Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues for 2017 is likely to decline.

In Jan. 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., establishing the company as a leader in the medical device arena.

Response Biomedical sells tests that detect three of the primary markers for the detection of an acute myocardial infarction: Troponin I, Myoglobin and CK-MB.

Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Key Companies Analysis

1. Alere (Now Abbott)

2. Abbott Point of Care

3. Quidel Corporation

4. Roche

5. Beckman Coulter

6. Siemens Healthineers

7. Response Biomedical

8. Boditech

9. Lifesign

10. LSI Medience Corporation

11. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

12. Trinity Biotech

