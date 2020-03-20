Chemical Logistics Market Worth USD 3.6 Trillion By 2025 – Agility, BDP International, BASF, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Montreal Chemical Logistics, CT Logistics, Schneider National, Univar and Others

Global Chemical Logistics market is valued approximately USD 1.3 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.98 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Global Chemical Logistics market to reach USD 3.6 trillion by 2025.

Key driving factor for the Chemical Logistics market is growth in chemical industry. For instance: According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC)’s Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook presents that in 2017, U.S. chemical trade increased by 6.2% to $241.0 billion (6% increase) in 2017. Also, the United States chemical exports is expected to grow around 7.2% to $139.2 billion in 2017. By 2023, the trade surplus in chemical industry is anticipated to reach $71.4 billion. Thus, growth in chemical industry would generate the need for Chemical Logistics since the utilization of logistics allows the chemical industry to access regular supply of both chemical distributors and suppliers from different locations across the globe. As a result, the demand and adoption of Chemical Logistics would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising concerns related to product safety and security offers lucrative growth prospects for the Chemical Logistics market. However, high cost of operations coupled with the growing market competition expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for modernized green warehouses in chemical industry is the key factor triggering the growth of the Chemical Logistics market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Also, the rising demand for energy conservation, the private players are focusing on adopting eco-friendly and sustainable business initiatives thereby, contributing towards the growth of the Chemical Logistics market.

The regional analysis of Chemical Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in Chemical Logistics market headed by India and China owing to the growth in chemical industry along with the rising urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing disposable income and rapid industrialization. Also, growing focus to develop industrial infrastructure is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Chemical Logistics market is segmented into services. The service segment of global Chemical Logistics market is classified into transportation, warehousing and others.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Services:

– Transportation

– Warehousing

– Others

Global Chemical Logistics Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

