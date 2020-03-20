Choline Bitartrate Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2018-2026

Choline bitartrate is a chemical compound that is formed by the combination of choline (an essential nutrient) and salt of tartaric acid. Choline is chemically related to vitamin-B and found in many plants and animal organs. It is known by different names such as choline bitartrate, choline chloride, choline citrate, and many other. Choline bitartrate has a better rate of absorption than pure choline. Choline bitartrate is available in three different type choline l-bitartrate, choline d-bitartrate, and choline dl-bitartrate. Choline bitartrate is used in the various health-related problem. It is also used in dietary supplements and animal feed and poultry. Choline bitartrate is also used in the infant formula which is boosting the demand for the product. Bound to the above factors it is expected that the demand for the product would be high during the forecast period.

Choline bitartrate is used to treat various health-related problems such as liver diseases, asthma, neural tube defects. Choline bitartrate is also used to cure cirrhosis and chronic hepatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss, depression, and dementia. As choline is related to vitamin-B12 and Folate, it plays very essential roles in the body. Choline bitartrate has the anti-inflammatory property which helps in protecting the heart and also it is great for post-menopausal women. Due to the various health benefits of choline bitartrate the demand is escalating among the consumer which have a significant impact on the choline bitartrate market. So, by these factors, it is expected that the demand for choline bitartrate would be high in the near future.

Most of the manufacturers of choline bitrate are from North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Some of the topmost producers and suppliers of choline bitartrate from these regions are Arochem, SALVI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD., Acros Organics BVBA, Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, Finetech Industry Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., AHH Chemical co., ltd, abcr GmbH, AK Scientific Inc., and Glentham Life Sciences Ltd. More Industrialists and food manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the choline bitartrate as the demand for the product is growing in dietary supplements and animal feed sector.