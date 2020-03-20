Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at 4990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025
Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer is expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.
Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection, and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer
Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.
On course of the forecast period, it is expected that over 150 companion diagnostic on-label combinations and a range of personalized therapeutic drugs under clinical trials and development pipelines based on companion diagnostics. The level of adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to significantly increase after these obtain complete FDA approval and are commercialized fully.
Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 118 pages report.
This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.
Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:
Janssen Diagnostics
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Aviva Biosciences
Biocept Inc
Biofluidica Inc.
CellTraffix Inc.
Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd
Epic Sciences Inc.
Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
ScreenCell
Silicon Biosystems
Sysmex Corporation
Greiner Bio-One GmbH
AdnaGen AG
Apocell Inc
Biocep Ltd
Canopus Bioscience Ltd
Creatv Microtech Inc
Ikonisys Inc
IV Diagnostics Inc
Miltenyi Biotech GmbH
Nanostring Technologies Inc
Rarecells Diagnostics.
Vitatex Inc
Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:
CTC Enrichment
CTC Detection
CTC Analysis
By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:
Tumorigenesis research
EMT biomarkers development
Cancer stem cell research
Others
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
