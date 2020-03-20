Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer is expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.

Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection, and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer

Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.

On course of the forecast period, it is expected that over 150 companion diagnostic on-label combinations and a range of personalized therapeutic drugs under clinical trials and development pipelines based on companion diagnostics. The level of adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to significantly increase after these obtain complete FDA approval and are commercialized fully.

The global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at 4990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018-2025.

Janssen Diagnostics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept Inc

Biofluidica Inc.

CellTraffix Inc.

Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

Epic Sciences Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

ScreenCell

Silicon Biosystems

Sysmex Corporation

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

AdnaGen AG

Apocell Inc

Biocep Ltd

Canopus Bioscience Ltd

Creatv Microtech Inc

Ikonisys Inc

IV Diagnostics Inc

Miltenyi Biotech GmbH

Nanostring Technologies Inc

Rarecells Diagnostics.

Vitatex Inc

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

CTC Enrichment

CTC Detection

CTC Analysis

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Tumorigenesis research

EMT biomarkers development

Cancer stem cell research

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

