Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market Growth Prospect 2015 – 2023 | Hexaware Technologies Ltd., AIMS Corporation, IBS Software Services

The surging demand for enhanced automated systems in order to achieve operational efficiencies is primarily driving the market for commercial aviation crew management system globally. The growing air traffic and increasing airlines fleet are currently boosting the demand for commercial aviation crew management systems market worldwide. In addition, the escalating demand for professional automated systems to support swift decision making is also analyzed as a major driver to the growth of the global commercial aviation crew management system market. Increasing research and development initiatives undertaken by various government and non-government organizations worldwide are expected to boost the market for commercial aviation crew management system globally during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Owing to the increasing investments and growing demand from various airlines, airport authorities, governments and airline service providers among others, the market for crew management systems is currently experiencing intense competition among the system providers. As a result of this, the market shares of the key players are expected to undergo significant change over the forecast period.

The global commercial aviation crew management system market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes software, hardware and services. The crew management software segment is estimated to be growing at a very rapid pace globally owing to their multiplatform applicability. The services segment is rapidly gaining importance among the airlines and airport authorities owing to the focus on quick modifications and upgrades over the years and hence is estimated to be growing at a substantial pace from 2015 to 2023. The commercial aviation crew management system perform functions such as crew manifest, crew manning, sick, vacation, and absence management, training, special capability and credentials and contract rules management among others. The automatic performance of the crew management systems facilitate in reducing additional operational costs and optimization of resources on a regular basis. Owing to which, the key players in this market are heavily investing in research and development initiatives to develop improved crew management systems and cater to the mounting demand globally.

Based on the geographical segmentation, North America was estimated to be leading the global commercial aviation crew management system market with more than 40% of the market revenue share in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period till 2023. The European commercial aviation crew management system market is estimated to be growing at a significant pace, owing to growing air traffic and evolving technological advancements in the region. Europe is estimated to currently account for the second largest share in the global commercial aviation crew management systems market. Following North America and Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) was estimated to be the third largest region in the global commercial aviation crew management system market in 2014. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the commercial aviation crew management system market from 2015 to 2023. The Rest of the World (RoW) region is expected to experience a surge in demand for commercial aviation crew management system over the forecast period and offer growth prospects to the manufacturers, both regionally and globally. The growth of Rest of the World market is attributed to various modernization initiatives and expanding capacities of the low cost carriers in the region.

The key industry players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and key developments in the field of commercial aviation crew management systems. Major market participants profiled in this report include Sabre Corporation, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., AIMS Corporation, IBS Software Services, Hitit Computer Services, Jepessen Sanderson, Inc., Lufthansa Systems, Prolog Development Centre A/S and BlueOne Management S.A./N.V. among others.