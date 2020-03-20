Commercial Seaweeds Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

Commercial seaweed has been used as a source of food from 4th Century. People from Countries like Japan and China are the first consumer of commercial seaweeds. In present time China, Japan and the Republic of Korea are the largest consumers of seaweed as food. However, with globalization nationals from these countries have migrated to other parts of the world for various purposes. And the demand for seaweed for food has followed with them across borders, and thus demand for commercial seaweed spread out through globe. The global demand for seaweed has https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/commercial-seaweeds-market.aspbeen soaring and it has been anticipated taking into account the demand of seaweed that commercial seaweed market will register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Dynamics:

The primary demand of commercial seaweed is for consuming it as a food. People from China, Japan and Korea Republic consumes it as a staple food. Around more than 50% of World’s commercial seaweed is consumed by these three countries. It is also extensively in demand for producing hydrocolloid. It is a non-crystalline substance with very large molecules and which dissolves in water to give a thickened solution. Such solution are used to produce water soluble film or as a stabilizer for ice cream so that ice cream doesn’t solidify and it retains a creamy texture and feel. Commercial seaweed is now also used as an additive for animal feed. Even in fertilizer industry seaweed is use as a raw material for manufacturing of fertilizers. In cosmetic industry commercial seaweed is used as marine extract which is believe to add various properties to cosmetic products for hair and skins. Over last 10 years with awareness and curiosity to find alternative to crude oil. There has been constant research and ideas to use commercial seaweeds as a possible source of producing alternative fuel. Taking all these factors on an individual level we can conclude such factors bears the very potential to drive commercial seaweed market.

Rising water pollution, release of harmful chemicals in water bodies and subsequent damage to water ecosystem has harmed seaweed formation in large scale. Decline in commercial seaweed formation will impact other related industries too.

Global Commercial Seaweed Market Segmentation:

Basically, global commercial seaweed market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region

Based on types, the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into:

Brown seaweeds

Alginate-containing seaweeds

Red seaweeds

Agar-containing seaweeds

Carrageenan-containing seaweeds

Based on end-user, the global commercial seaweed market is segmented into:

Edible

Cosmetic

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Global Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global commercial seaweed market is fragmented into seven key regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APAC accounts for a significant share of global commercial seaweed market, owing to relatively high production of commercial seaweed followed by consumption. Japan comes next to APEJ due to similar trends it exhibits for commercial seaweed. North America region in the global commercial seaweed market is behind of APEJ & Japan owing to less consumption and demand of these product but things are changing with flux of Chinese, Japanese, S-E Asian immigrants in North America the commercial seaweed market is gaining momentum. In Western Europe and Eastern Europe the market of commercial seaweed is limited for fertilizer and animal feed. Whereas in MEA and Latin America the commercial weed market is yet to grow significantly as of now it is has a very minimum presence but over the forecast period the market will grow substantially.

Global Commercial seaweed Market Player:

Few players in the global commercial seaweed market include Cargill, Roullier Group, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Biostadt India Limited, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Brandt, CP Kelco, Gelymar and Seasol International Pty. Ltd.