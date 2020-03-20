Computed Tomography (CT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

— Computed tomography refers to a digitalized X-ray imaging procedure used to diagnose the internal organs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels by creating their detailed image.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Computed Tomography (CT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CT scanning helps detect different types of cancers by enabling the doctors to confirm the presence of a tumor and determine its size and location. The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the increase in shift of medical care toward image guided interventions and technological improvement in image processing and resolution. In addition, emphasis on less invasive procedures for diagnosis as well as rise in popularity of automated workflow in emergency clinical setting supplement the market growth.

The worldwide market for Computed Tomography (CT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Hitachi Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

Neurologica Corporation

DxRay

Samsung Medison

MARS Bioimaging

Koning Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Slice CT Scanner (64 Slices)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Release ID: 426838