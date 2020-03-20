Concrete Pumps Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

— A concrete pump is a machine used to convey liquid concrete by means of pumping. The pump works by one piston drawing liquid concrete into a cylinder from a hopper, while the other simultaneously pushes its concrete out into the discharge pipes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Concrete Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Concrete pump is particularly important in revolutionizing the construction of large high-rise buildings and structures. The placement of concrete in inaccessible areas has necessitated the use of pumps in the current construction process. Especially with the growth of ready-mixed concrete across the world, the need for pumping has increased manifold. While the ease of pumping depends on the type of pump available, the distance over which the concrete is to be pumped and the properties of the concrete, along with a number of finer aspects can affect the operation.

The worldwide market for Concrete Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Apollo Inffratech

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP Group

Putzmeister

Schwing Stetter

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

Stationary Concrete Pumps

Specialized Concrete Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

1.2.2 Stationary Concrete Pumps

1.2.3 Specialized Concrete Pumps

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Domestic

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alliance Concrete Pumps

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Concrete Pumps Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alliance Concrete Pumps Concrete Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ajax Fiori Engineering

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Concrete Pumps Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ajax Fiori Engineering Concrete Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Apollo Inffratech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Concrete Pumps Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Apollo Inffratech Concrete Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Concord Concrete Pumps

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Concrete Pumps Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Concord Concrete Pumps Concrete Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 DY Concrete Pumps

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Concrete Pumps Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DY Concrete Pumps Concrete Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

