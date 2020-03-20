Conductive Textiles Market: Utility of Conductive Textiles across Multiple Industries to Propel Demand

The global market for conductive textiles is expected to grow at a robust rate over the forthcoming years. This is due to the awakening of several industries about the uses of conductive textiles for a variety of industrial, commercial, and residential activities. Since the market for conductive textiles is closely aligned with the clothing industry, the market players are expected to capitalise on producing various forms of apparels to fit the needs of the customers.

The global market for conductive textiles is highly fragmented as a number of market players with differing sizes, scales, and portfolios coexist in the market. Furthermore, there is cutthroat competition amongst the leading market players as each of them is continually introducing newer and better business strategies. It is anticipated that these leading market players would either acquire or partner with the smaller firms in order to reap the benefits of strategic expansion.

Collaborations with larger firms are expected to benefit the medium-sized players too who will be at the receiving end of better business chops. In order to sustain in the global market for conductive textiles, the new entrants are required to stay abreast with the latest trends and propensities of the market. Some of the leading market players in the global conductive textiles market are Laird Plc, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., and Parker Chomerics. These market players have been making strides in the global market over the past decade and are expected to continue on their trail of excellence over the coming years.

A report prepared by the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for conductive textiles would touch a value of US$2.1 bn by 2022 from a total worth of over US$1.7 bn in 2017.

The primary driver of demand within the global market for conductive textiles is the military and defense industry. Owing to the momentous size of the industry, the use of conductive textiles by the military personnel accelerates the growth of the global market. The properties of conductive textiles make them extremely useful for the electronics industry, which further enhances the growth prospects of the global market. Fitness apparels fitted with special sensors to monitor an individual’s body temperature and heart rate are made up of conductive textiles. Hence, the rising inclination towards sports, fitness, and strenuous activities has also proved to be a boon for the global market for conductive textiles.