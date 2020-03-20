Customer Micro Grids Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025
Customer microgrids or true microgrids are self-governed, and usually downstream of a single point of common coupling (PCC).
The main drivers of the market are cost of generation reduction, increased reliability, strong enough to withstand the fluctuations in power supply, and penetration of grid interconnection of high renewables.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orsted
San Diego Gas & Electric
Alstom Grid
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Chevron
S&C Electric
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Bloom Energy
GE Grid Solutions
Encorp
Arista Power
Burns & McDonnell
Boeing Smart Grid Solutions
Lockheed Martin
Rolls-Royce Power Development
SAIC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fossil Distributed Generation
Inverter-Based Distributed Generation
Multiple Loads
Advanced Energy Storage
Point of Common Coupling
Microgrid System Control
Segment by Application
Hospitals, Universities
Commercial/Industrial Facilities
Remote “off grid” Communities
Military Bases
Data Centers
Municipalities
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Customer Micro Grids Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Customer Micro Grids Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Customer Micro Grids Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Customer Micro Grids Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Customer Micro Grids Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Customer Micro Grids Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Customer Micro Grids Business
Chapter Eight: Customer Micro Grids Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Customer Micro Grids Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
