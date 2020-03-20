Data Center Accelerator Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Data Center Accelerator Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Data Center Accelerator is an acceleration system for data centers, including HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator. The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the data center accelerator market begins with obtaining data on revenues of key vendors through secondary research sources such as AFCOM, ASHRAE Technical Committee 9.9, BCS, British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM), and Data Centre Alliance (DCA) and vendor offerings are considered to determine the market segmentation. The global Data Center Accelerator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Data Center Accelerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Center Accelerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Achronix Semiconductor

Oracle

Xilinx

IBM

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Cisco Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

HPC Accelerator

Cloud Accelerator Segment by Application

Deep Learning Training

Public Cloud Interface

Enterprise Interface

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Data Center Accelerator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Accelerator

1.2 Data Center Accelerator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HPC Accelerator

1.2.3 Cloud Accelerator

1.3 Data Center Accelerator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Data Center Accelerator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Deep Learning Training

1.3.3 Public Cloud Interface

1.3.4 Enterprise Interface

1.4 Global Data Center Accelerator Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size

1.5.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Data Center Accelerator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Data Center Accelerator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Data Center Accelerator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Data Center Accelerator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Data Center Accelerator Production

3.4.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Data Center Accelerator Production

3.5.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Data Center Accelerator Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Data Center Accelerator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Data Center Accelerator Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Data Center Accelerator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Data Center Accelerator Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Data Center Accelerator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Data Center Accelerator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Data Center Accelerator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Data Center Accelerator Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Data Center Accelerator Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Data Center Accelerator Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Data Center Accelerator Business

7.1 Nvidia

7.1.1 Nvidia Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nvidia Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alphabet

7.3.1 Alphabet Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alphabet Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

7.4.1 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Achronix Semiconductor

7.5.1 Achronix Semiconductor Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Achronix Semiconductor Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Oracle

7.6.1 Oracle Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Oracle Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Xilinx

7.7.1 Xilinx Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Xilinx Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IBM

7.8.1 IBM Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IBM Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HP

7.9.1 HP Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HP Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dell

7.10.1 Dell Data Center Accelerator Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Data Center Accelerator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dell Data Center Accelerator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lenovo

7.12 Fujitsu

7.13 Cisco

8 Data Center Accelerator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Data Center Accelerator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Center Accelerator

8.4 Data Center Accelerator Industrial Chain Analysis

