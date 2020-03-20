Diabetic Neuropathy Market Rising Trends with Global Outlook to 2025 by Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Cephalon, Inc., ACTAVIS, GlaxoSmithKline and Others

Global Diabetic Neuropathy market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Global Diabetic Neuropathy market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025.

Key driving factors for the Diabetic Neuropathy market are rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with the changing lifestyles that results in to unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, people suffering from diabetes are prone to nerve damages which are expected to boost the growth of the Diabetic Neuropathy market during 2018-2025. Furthermore, rise in demand for better neuropathy drugs offer lucrative growth prospects for the Diabetic Neuropathy market across the globe. However, high cost associated with Diabetic Neuropathy along with the side effects of the drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends in the market is advent of new therapeutics for treatment of neuropathy and favorable reimbursement scenario which is expected to foster the growth of the Diabetic Neuropathy market. For instance: In 2016 as per the University of Cambridge, researchers have led to the development of a new approach to treatment of neuropathic pain. Further, the project focuses on a novel way of indirectly modulating the effect of the TRPV1, a significant initiator of the sensation of pain. Additionally, the team worked to show the effectiveness of using certain peptides to interface with the function of TRPV1 with an aim to eliminate neuropathic pain. As a result, healthcare institutions would be capable to deliver new therapeutics for treatment of neuropathy.

Leading Diabetic Neuropathy Market Players

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Cephalon, Inc.

ACTAVIS

GlaxoSmithKline

MEDA Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

NeuroMetrix, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Lupin Limited

The regional analysis of Diabetic Neuropathy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in Diabetic Neuropathy market owing to the increase in prevalence of diabetes, improved healthcare infrastructure along with the rise in research and development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to increase R&D activities for drug discovery along with increasing aging population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Diabetic Neuropathy market is segmented into disorder type, treatment and distribution channel. The disorder type segment of global Diabetic Neuropathy market is classified into autonomic Neuropathy, peripheral neuropathy, proximal neuropathy and focal neuropathy of which proximal neuropathy dominates the market as it is the most commonly found disorder in type 2 diabetes. On the basis of treatment segment, the market is classified into drugs, physiotherapy, radiotherapy and others. The distribution channel segment is classified into clinics, hospitals and pharmacy.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Disorder Type

– Autonomic Neuropathy

– Peripheral Neuropathy

– Proximal Neuropathy

– Focal Neuropathy

By Treatment:

– Drugs

– Physiotherapy

– Radiotherapy

– Others

By Distribution Channel:

– Clinics

– Hospitals

– Pharmacy

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

