Discrete capacitors are elementary electronic devices that are constructed as a single unit. These capacitors form a part of the passive component group in electronic equipment and are mainly used for coupling signals between stages of amplifiers as components of electric filters and tuned circuits, and in power supply systems to smoothen rectified current.

The growing demand for consumer electronics in developing markets and the rising significance of capacitors in electronics manufacturing are driving the demand for discrete capacitors. Moreover, the proliferation of new technologies such as IoT wearables, smart home devices, industrial automation, and automated cars is driving the value and volume growth of discrete capacitors.

Discrete capacitors are witnessing a high adoption rate across all sectors due to the requirement of increased energy efficiency around the world, the emergence of new technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), the emergence of wearables, and the high demand for energy efficient devices. With the proliferation of technologies such as IoT in wearables, smart homes, industrial automation, and automated cars, the demand for capacitors has increased considerably. The increased popularity of IoT and the increased use of actuators and sensors will augment the usage of sophisticated capacitors with high capacitance in the coming years. The growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones has accelerated the demand for smaller and more efficient capacitors.

The global discrete capacitors market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of many large global manufacturers who compete with each other to gain larger market shares. The market has a high potential for growth because of the increase in applications in devices across several sectors. A few international players such as TDK and Murata will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in product extensions in terms of size and technological innovations.

