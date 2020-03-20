Dyes & Organic Pigments will reach 10200 million US$ by the end of 2025

Dyes are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and/or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

Rising textile production — the textile market accounted for more than half of world dyes and organic pigments demand and will be the primary contributor to increased demand going forward. However, increased consumer demand will also contribute to above average growth in organic pigments demand in plastic products. Dyes and organic pigments consumption will remain concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, where the majority of world textiles and consumer plastic products are manufactured. China will remain the dominant consumer of dyes and organic pigments. In addition, consumer preferences for new, unusual colors that don’t fade, and yet are environmentally friendly, will boost growth in value demand as textile producers increasingly turn to newer, higher value products.

The global Dyes & Organic Pigments market is valued at 10400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2018-2025.

Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 107 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Dyes & Organic Pigments industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Dyes & Organic Pigments research report

Dyes & Organic Pigments market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

DyStar

Huntsman

Archroma

KIRI

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yide

Transfer

Chuyuan

Dikai

Anoky

Yabang

Shenxin

Hongqiao

Wanfeng

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

By Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Vat dyes

Others

By Organic Pigments

Azoic pigments

lake pigments

Phthalocyanine pigments

Quinacridone pigments

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Textile

Leather

Wood

Printing ink

Paint

Plastic

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580