Electromechanical Relay Market Insights, Forecast 2018 to 2024: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Infinium Global Research

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Electromechanical Relay” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global electromechanical relay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increasing number of renewable energy projects to promote growth in the Electromechanical relays market over 2018 to 2024

Benefits offered by electromechanical relays such as low cost, dependability, less power consumption, and easy maintenance are some factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, operator’s first choice to work with the current electromechanical technology, easy to repair, harsh environments, simplicity in understanding, dependability and maintenance are another factors boosting the growth of electromechanical relay market. Increasing global energy prices, and increasing number of renewable energy projects are fueling the demand for high capacity electromechanical relays hence this is positively impacting the growth of global EMR market. Furthermore, upsurge in demand for consumer electronic products is also contribute toward the growth of this market. On the contrary progresses in semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing technology has led to the emergence of solid-state relays (SSRs) which is hampering the growth of electromechanical relay market.

North America leads the electromechanical relay market through 2018-2024

North America leads the electromechanical relay market. Factors such as increasing the usage of modern household appliances such as hair dryers, kitchen appliances, and lights that need to be switched on and off, uses of relay panels in fuse boxes of modern car as it make maintenance simple are driving the growth of North America region in this market.

The major key players in Electromechanical relays Market are Panasonic, Teledyne Relays, Honeywell International In, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, TE Connectivity and FUJITSU.

