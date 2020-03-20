Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Global Market Share, Trend, Demand and Analysis Report to 2025

Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market 2019

Electronic contract manufacturing services is a form of outsourcing that provides wide range of core manufacturing capabilities.

Electronic contract manufacturing services providing companies are basically manufacturers that contracts with the organizations to manufacture electronic products on behalf of them. In contract manufacturing business, the hiring firm approaches the electronic contract manufacturers with design and specification requirements. The contract manufactures would quote material costs, tooling, labor, and other processes according to the companies design and specification requirements. Typically the hiring firm would approach multiple contract manufacturing firms for the best quotations. After completion of selection and legal formalities, the electronic contract manufacturer can now start the factory production of electronic components and devices on behalf of the hirer.

In 2018, the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

FLEX

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Sanmina-SCI

Venture Corporation

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

SIIX

Zollner Elektronik

Beyonics Technology

New Kinpo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Designing

Assembly

Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

