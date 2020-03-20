Enterprise Media Gateway Market Growth Prospect 2014 – 2020 |Cisco Systems Inc., GENBAND, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Grandstream Networks Inc

Enterprises are increasingly deploying IP-based communication applications and services due to its cost effectiveness. Also, enterprises worldwide are undergoing a transition to create an integrated single enterprise network. This transition requires the adoption of new applications such as IP-based applications. The adoption of session initiation protocol (SIP) has also risen in recent years, as it allows enterprises to enable communication between multiple end-points. SIP helps in linking PBX with Internet, using media gateways. Major enterprise media gateway providers profiled in the report include AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GENBAND, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Grandstream Networks Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.

The global enterprise media gateway market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry, size of enterprise, and geography. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into telecom and IT, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, banking and insurance, and others (defense and hospitality). Increasing adoption of IP-based applications by enterprises worldwide is driving the enterprise media gateway market. Based on size, the enterprise media gateway market is further segmented into small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. The medium-sized enterprises segment is the most important due to the high adoption rate of IP technology in this segment.

North America led the enterprise media gateway market in 2013, accounting for approximately 32% of the global market revenue; the region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The primary drivers of the enterprise media gateway market in North America are the advancements in telecom industry and higher penetration rate for smartphones. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to hold promising growth for the enterprise media gateway market in the future.