Europe region would dominate the market growth in dual axis solar trackers market.

The dominance of single-axis trackers in the large utility-scale solar market sometimes steals the limelight from its dual-axis cousins. But dual-axis trackers are those that follow the sun more directly than single-axis models east-west path have their place in residential and commercial markets. Different manufacturers use different methods of tracking to follow the sun, the dual-axis trackers use GPS signals to determine the tracker’s latitude and longitude, as well as the date and time. With this information, the tracker will know the position of the sun for any given time and orient itself to face the sun using a hydraulic drive system. The tracker will be facing the sun even during cloudy periods, so when the clouds part the tracker will already be positioned to maximize power production without any delays to reposition itself.

The global dual axis tracker market is in nascent phase, and it is likely to grow at a rapid rate on account of increasing focus on enhancing the energy produced from solar power systems. The technological benefits associated with dual tracker are a big boost for its adoption. Globally, the rising concern regarding pollution caused by conventional sources of energy has led to exploring the alternate sources of energy. The popularity of solar power generation has led to widespread research and development to enhance the efficiency of the solar power plants. The dual axis trackers enhance energy production by 30 to 45 percent from solar panels in comparison to fixed installations.

Globally, increasing awareness about clean energy is providing a huge impetus to alternate sources of energy. As per the Paris climate deal, the countries across the globe have committed to use clean energy sources and move away from conventional fuels, which cause adverse effects on the environment. The dual axis solar trackers can be used to enhance the net energy generation from solar power plants.

Europe region would dominate the market growth in dual axis solar trackers market, owing to huge investments made in solar power development in the region. Rising environmental concerns have led to rapid adoption of solar energy in the European countries.

Dual Axis Solar Tracker market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

AllEarth Renewables

Sun Action Trackers

NEXTracker

Array Technologies

SunPower

Abengoa Solar

Scorpius Trackers

Powerway

Titan Tracker

DEGERenergie GmbH

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Fully-Automatic Solar Trackers

Semi-Automatic Solar Trackers

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Utility

Commercial

Residential

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

